Llano aims to get younger players on the field before the postseason begins

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

A week after losing to Wimberley in overtime in District 13-4A Division II play, the Llano High School football team is looking to end the regular season the proper way: with a win.

The Yellow Jackets are on the road against Austin Eastside Memorial on Friday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at House Park Stadium, 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd. in Austin.

Llano (5-4 overall, 1-3 district) is searching for momentum before turning its attention to the playoffs, head coach Matt Green said. They face an Eastside Memorial team (0-9, 0-4) that scored their first points of the season last week in a 59-8 loss to Bandera.

Green noted Eastside Memorial players are improving every week.

“They’re playing with a lot of young kids,” he said. “They have sophomores and freshmen on varsity.”

The Panthers’ offense is led by junior quarterback Robert Sanchez and junior receiver Hijinio Hernandez, while the defense is led by junior linebacker Jeison Otano Perez and sophomore defensive back Skyler Nguyen.

Green said he planned to keep his starters in the contest until the outcome was evident. Then, reserves would take over.

“We need to get out and have fun and execute,” he said. “We will suit up our (junior varsity) and take them with us.”

He wants to give those who’ve never played under the Friday night lights the experience, noting that until a player steps on the field for a varsity contest, there’s no way to replicate the feeling, the size of the crowd, or that moment.

“It works in so many ways,” Green said.

The Jackets will face either Crystal City or Hondo in a bi-district championship game with site, date, and time still be decided.

Crystal City beat Llano last year in the first round of the playoffs, while Hondo defeated the Jackets in the season opener this year.

