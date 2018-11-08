Faith Academy seeks to enter playoffs on right foot with win

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team is seeking consistency before the playoffs of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

The best way the Flames can do that is by beating Round Rock Christian on Friday, Nov. 9. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 166 Perry Mayfield Blvd. in Round Rock.

The Flames (2-7 overall, 1-3 Division I, District 2 six-man) learned that their Oct. 19 win over Round Rock Concordia put them in the playoffs. A win against Round Rock Christian (2-6, 1-3) this week means a third-place district finish and avoiding a district champion in the opening round.

The Round Rock Christian Crusaders are led by wingback Slade Walker and running back Josh Gonzalez and operate out of the six-man veer offense. The run-based offense relies on misdirection to confuse defenses and open up space to force defenders to cover a large area in a hurry.

Defending the veer requires discipline and being able to read keys before committing to running toward the ball carrier, Faith head coach Jeremy Wentrcek said. It also means the Flames have to have faith in their teammates to perform their roles.

“They have significant running yards,” Wentrcek said about the opposing backs. “We feel like stopping those two will be imperative. We have to play the role we’re assigned”

Defensively, the Crusaders line up in a man defense because each defender has speed.

“They feel like their speed can overcome zones and gaps on the field,” Wentrcek said. “We’re going to have to spread them out and put our spread back in one-on-one situations.”

Wentrcek said the Flames’ playoff opponent could be one of three teams: Giddings State School (9-1, 4-0 Division I, District 3), Amarillo San Jacinto Christian (5-4, 2-3 Division I, District 1), and a third to be determined.

Friday’s games will determine playoff seedings for those teams as well.

