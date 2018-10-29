Faith Academy Flames lose 72-22 to Waco Vanguard

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost 72-22 to Waco Vangaurd on Oct. 26.

“Our kids played hard, but we made too many mental errors to compete with a great team like Vanguard,” Flames head coach Jeremy Wentrcek said.

The Vikings (6-1 overall, 3-0 Division I, District 2 six-man of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) recovered three consecutive onside kicks early in the contest en route to a 56-16 lead after the first quarter over the Flames (2-6, 1-2).

“(That) put us in a real hole,” Wentrcek said. “We were not able to climb out of (it).”

Vanguard earned 407 yards of total offense compared to Faith’s 188. The Vikings threw for 332 passing yards on 16 of 22 passes.

Faith junior quarterback Travis Hughes completed 20 of 31 passes for 156 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Sophomore Grayson Poage had three receptions for 64 yards and two scores, and freshman Ben Martin caught seven passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Flames are on the road against Hill Country Christian School of Austin. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Round Rock Westwood High School, 12400 Mellow Meadow Drive in Austin.

“Our kids have hope,” Wentrcek said. “We have a bright future. We have great kids, and we love coaching them.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com