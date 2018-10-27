No. 3 LIberty Hill explodes in second half to beat Burnet 62-25

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Burnet Bulldogs kept it close in the first half Oct. 26 against District 13-4A Division I rivals Liberty Hill with the Panthers clinging to a 20-12 lead.

Unfortunately for Burnet, the No. 3-ranked Liberty Hill went on an offensive romp in the second half as well as returning an interception for a touchdown for a 62-25 win. The loss drops Burnet to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in district play, while Liberty Hill improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in district.

Burnet jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a strong opening drive led by sophomore quarterback Matthew Tippie. He connected with Jaxson Denton for several completions before hitting Bradyn McPherson on a 6-yard touchdown pass. Liberty Hill responded on the ensuing drive, taking a 7–6 lead off a 36-yard Kyle Harrison touchdown run.

It was the hallmark of the Panthers’ play: an offense with a potential of scoring from any distance.

Burnet went up 12-7 on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Tippie to Devonte Miller. On Liberty Hill’s next drive, Burnet’s defense stopped the Panthers’ powerful offense and forced a punt. However, the Bulldogs stalled on their drive, forcing them to punt.

The Panthers offense showed why other teams fear their mix-direction play as they marched 80 yards for a score

At the break, it looked as if Burnet was going to keep things interesting.

However, it only took Liberty Hill two plays on its first drive in the third quarter to score. Harrison went 55 yards for a touchdown, bumping the Panther lead up to 27-12.

Burnet put together a good drive of its own, working its way down to the Liberty Hill 14-yard line. This time, Tippie found Luke Kiser in the back of the end zone for the touchdown and a 27-19 game.

Then, Liberty Hill scored five unanswered touchdowns, going up 62-19. The Bulldogs added one last score late in the game with Tippie taking it in from 3 yards out.

The Bulldogs hit the road Nov. 2 as they take on the Fredericksburg Battlin’ Billies at 7:30 p.m. Fredericksburg (4-4, 1-2) is coming off a 21-14 win over Fischer Canyon Lake on Oct. 26.

