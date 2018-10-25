Faith Flames welcome Waco Vanguard for homecoming game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

Two teams looking to take a step toward earning the Division I, District 2 six-man championship of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools will meet at Faith Academy Britton Track and Field on Friday, Oct. 26.

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team (2-5 overall, 1-1 district) welcomes Waco Vanguard (5-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. to its new football field, 3151 RR 1431 East in Marble Falls.

Vanguard is tied for first in the district with Austin Veritas, while Faith is tied for third with Round Rock Christian.

Faith head coach Jeremy Wentrcek noted the Vikings have plenty of tradition and success that make them a quality opponent.

“Vanguard is a very quality program,” he said. “For several years, they go deep into the playoffs. They play an insanely difficult schedule.”

Vanguard is led by senior quarterback Luke Wilson, who has completed 74 of 159 passes for 1,279 yards, 21 touchdowns, and six interceptions, senior running back Pierce Snokhous, who has 55 carries for 625 yards and 11 scores, senior athlete Carter Klepper, who has 44 receptions for 383 yards and eight touchdowns, and freshman receiver Marlow Welch, who has 24 catches for 478 yards and eight scores.

Wentrcek noted the Vikings changed their offense this season to the spread because of Wilson’s accuracy.

“They do like to throw and have backs that get outside on the edge,” he said. “They’re a well-balanced team.”

The Vikings defense is similar to Faith’s and is led by sophomore linebacker Markham Dossett, who has 61 total tackles including 44 solo, Klepper, who has 40 tackles, 27 solo, two fumble recoveries, and eight interceptions, and senior defensive lineman Jackson Davis, who has 34 tackles, 27 solo, 10 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

“They’ll consistently rush two at us,” Wentrcek said.

The Flames have three games remaining, including the one against Vanguard. They travel to Austin Hill Country on Nov. 2 and to Round Rock Christian on Nov. 9.

Wentrcek noted the Flames need to win at least one of the last two to advance to the playoffs.

The Flames enter this contest with confidence following a 58-20 victory against Round Rock Condordia on Oct. 19. The coach sees the result of this game as a demonstration that the Flames are incorporating their understanding of the six-man game into contests.

Wentrcek was especially pleased with the play of junior quarterback Travis Hughes, who completed 23 of 26 passes for 196 yards and five touchdowns.

“Our kids are starting to really gel together offensively,” Wentrcek said. “They’re hitting open spaces and getting quick hits into that.”

Defensively, the Flames are committed to holding opponents to no more than four touchdowns.

Faith Academy of Marble Falls will also celebrate its homecoming and official dedication of Britton Track and Field during the Oct. 26 game. At halftime, school officials will honor Rayford and Rebeca Britton for their generosity and support. The Brittons donated the initial gift to launch the construciton of Faith Academy’s athletic complex.

The school will also hold a tailgate celebration at 5:45 p.m. and honor senior players at 7:15 p.m.

