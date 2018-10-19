Kingsland Water Supply: Continue boiling water during restoration efforts

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

Kingsland Water Supply Corp. General Manager Leonard Leinfelder said a boil water notice is likely to be in effect “well into next week.”

Pumps have been damaged and will need to be repaired to get the system back to full capacity, Leinfelder said.

“We’re still asking people to conserve until we can get up and fully operational,” he said.

He’s asking customers not to use power washers or do outside watering.

Customers on the Burnet County side have had little to no water. Leinfelder said Kingsland Water Supply is working to get water to those customers while also fixing other leaks in the system.

The office will remain open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 20-21, to assist customers. Phone service has been affected by the flooding, so customers might need to visit the office in person at 1422 West Drive in Kingsland.

jared@thepicayune.com