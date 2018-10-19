Early voting times, locations, and candidates on the ballot

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election begins Monday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 2.
Early voting takes place Monday-Friday.
Burnet and Llano counties have several early voting locations.
In Burnet County, early voting locations and hours are:
• Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet
• Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls
• Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive in Marble Falls
Early voting hours for all three locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-24, Oct. 26-27, Oct. 29-31, and Nov. 2. Extended hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
In Llano County, early voting locations and hours are:
• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22-26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2
• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-Nov. 2
• Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22-Nov. 2.
CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT
NATIONAL AND STATE
United State Senator
• Ted Cruz — Republican
• Beto O’Rourke — Democratic
• Neal M. Dikeman — Libertarian
United State Representative District 25 (includes Burnet County)
• Roger Williams — Republican
• Julie Oliver — Democratic
• Desarea Lindsey — Libertarian
United State Representative District 11 (includes Llano County)
• Mike Conaway — Republican
• Jennie Lou Leeder — Democratic
• Rhett Rosenquest Smith — Libertarian
Governor
• Greg Abbot — Republican
• Lupe Valdez — Democratic
• Mark Jay Tippetts — Libertarian
Lieutenant Governor
• Dan Patrick — Republican
• Mike Collier — Democratic
• Kerry Douglas McKennon — Libertarian
Attorney General
• Ken Paxton — Republican
• Justin Nelson — Democratic
• Michael Ray Harris — Libertarian
Commissioner of the General Land Office
• George P. Bush — Republican
• Miguel Suazo — Democratic
• Matt Pina — Libertarian
Commissioner of Agriculture
• Sid Miller — Republican
• Kim Olson — Democratic
• Richard Carpenter — Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
• Christi Craddock — Republican
• Roman McAllen — Democratic
• Mike Wright — Libertarian
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
• Jimmy Blacklock — Republican
• Steven Kirkland — Democratic
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
• John Devine — Republican
• R.K. Sandill — Democratic
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
• Jeff Brown — Republican
• Kathy Cheng — Democratic
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
• Sharon Keller — Republican
• Maria T. (Terri) Jackson — Democratic
• William Bryan Strange III — Libertarian
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7
• Barbara Parker Hervey — Republican
• Ramona Franklin — Democratic
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8
• Michelle Slaughter — Republican
• Mark Ash — Libertarian
State Representative District 20 (includes Burnet County)
• Terry M. Wilson — Republican
• Stephen M. Wyman — Democratic
State Representative District 53 (includes Llano County)
• Andrew S. Murr — Republican
• Stephanie Lochte Ertel — Democratic
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
• Cindy Olson Bourland — Republican
• Edward Smith — Democratic
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3
• Scott Field — Republican
• Charli Kelly — Democratic
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5
• David Puryear — Republican
• Thomas J. Baker — Democratic
Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6
• Michael “Mike” Toth — Republican
• Gisela D. Triana — Democratic
• Write-In — Kerry O’Brien
District Judge, 424th Judicial District (includes Burnet and Llano counties)
• Evan Clay Stubbs — Republican
BURNET COUNTY RACES
County Judge
• James Oakley — Republican
Judge, County Court-at-Law
• Linda Bayless — Republican
District Clerk
• Casie Walker — Republican
County Clerk
• Janet Parker — Republican
County Treasurer
• Karrie Crownover — Republican
Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 2
• Damon Beierle — Republican
Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 4
• Joe Don Dockery — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
• Roxanne Nelson — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
• Lisa Whitehead — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
• Jane Marie Hurst — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
• Debbie Bindseil — Republican
Constable Pct. 3, Unexpired Term
• John “Chip” Leake — Republican
Constable Pct. 4, Unexpired Term
• Millicent “Missy” Bindseil — Republican
Marble Falls ISD Proposition A (includes portion of Burnet County)
• The issuance of $55,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax payment thereof. For or Against.
Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County (includes portion of Burnet County)
• Proposition A: The confirmation of the creation of Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County. For or Against.
• Proposition B: The exercise of sanitary sewer powers. For or Against.
• Proposition C: The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and no cents ($1.00) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation. For or Against.
Supervisor’s Election (vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)
• Charles Heimsath
• Charles Betts
• Michael Kennedy
• James Ritts
• Joel Sher
LLANO COUNTY RACES
County Judge
• Ronald “Ron” Cunningham — Republican
District Clerk
• Joyce Gillow — Republican
County Clerk
• Marci Hadeler — Republican
County Treasurer
• Teresa Kassell — Republican
County Surveyor
• John Arthur Ables — Republican
County Commissioner Pct. 2
• Linda Raschke — Republican
County Commissioner Pct. 4
• Jerry Don Moss — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1
• Bebe Piatt — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2
• Maureen Riggs — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 3
• Era Marion — Republican
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4
• Brian Alexander — Republican
Johnson City Independent School District Bond Election (includes portion of Llano County)
• Proposition A: The issuance of $10,860,000 of bonds by the Johnson City Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. For or Against.
City of Horseshoe Bay General Election (includes portion of Burnet and Llano counties)
Council Members (Vote for none, one, two or three)
• Jerry Gray
• Elaine Waddill
• Frank Gracely
• Kent Graham
For more information on elections, go to your county’s website. Go to burnetcountytexas.org if you’re a Burnet County resident and co.llano.tx.us if you’re a Llano County resident. Look under “Departments” or “County Offices” for the election office pages.
Go to votetexas.gov for additional information on voting in Texas.