Early voting times, locations, and candidates on the ballot

Early voting for the Nov. 6 general election begins Monday, Oct. 22, and runs through Friday, Nov. 2.

Early voting takes place Monday-Friday.

Burnet and Llano counties have several early voting locations.

In Burnet County, early voting locations and hours are:

• Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce in Burnet

• Burnet County Courthouse South Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

• Marble Falls Middle School, 1511 Pony Drive in Marble Falls

Early voting hours for all three locations are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 22-24, Oct. 26-27, Oct. 29-31, and Nov. 2. Extended hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

In Llano County, early voting locations and hours are:

• Llano County Library, 102 E. Haynie in Llano, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 22-26 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 29-Nov. 2

• Kingsland Branch Library, 125 W. Polk St. in Kingsland, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 22-Nov. 2

• Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 22-Nov. 2.

CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT

NATIONAL AND STATE

United State Senator

• Ted Cruz — Republican

• Beto O’Rourke — Democratic

• Neal M. Dikeman — Libertarian

United State Representative District 25 (includes Burnet County)

• Roger Williams — Republican

• Julie Oliver — Democratic

• Desarea Lindsey — Libertarian

United State Representative District 11 (includes Llano County)

• Mike Conaway — Republican

• Jennie Lou Leeder — Democratic

• Rhett Rosenquest Smith — Libertarian

Governor

• Greg Abbot — Republican

• Lupe Valdez — Democratic

• Mark Jay Tippetts — Libertarian

Lieutenant Governor

• Dan Patrick — Republican

• Mike Collier — Democratic

• Kerry Douglas McKennon — Libertarian

Attorney General

• Ken Paxton — Republican

• Justin Nelson — Democratic

• Michael Ray Harris — Libertarian

Commissioner of the General Land Office

• George P. Bush — Republican

• Miguel Suazo — Democratic

• Matt Pina — Libertarian

Commissioner of Agriculture

• Sid Miller — Republican

• Kim Olson — Democratic

• Richard Carpenter — Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

• Christi Craddock — Republican

• Roman McAllen — Democratic

• Mike Wright — Libertarian

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

• Jimmy Blacklock — Republican

• Steven Kirkland — Democratic

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

• John Devine — Republican

• R.K. Sandill — Democratic

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

• Jeff Brown — Republican

• Kathy Cheng — Democratic

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

• Sharon Keller — Republican

• Maria T. (Terri) Jackson — Democratic

• William Bryan Strange III — Libertarian

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7

• Barbara Parker Hervey — Republican

• Ramona Franklin — Democratic

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8

• Michelle Slaughter — Republican

• Mark Ash — Libertarian

State Representative District 20 (includes Burnet County)

• Terry M. Wilson — Republican

• Stephen M. Wyman — Democratic

State Representative District 53 (includes Llano County)

• Andrew S. Murr — Republican

• Stephanie Lochte Ertel — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

• Cindy Olson Bourland — Republican

• Edward Smith — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 3

• Scott Field — Republican

• Charli Kelly — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 5

• David Puryear — Republican

• Thomas J. Baker — Democratic

Justice, 3rd Court of Appeals District, Place 6

• Michael “Mike” Toth — Republican

• Gisela D. Triana — Democratic

• Write-In — Kerry O’Brien

District Judge, 424th Judicial District (includes Burnet and Llano counties)

• Evan Clay Stubbs — Republican

BURNET COUNTY RACES

County Judge

• James Oakley — Republican

Judge, County Court-at-Law

• Linda Bayless — Republican

District Clerk

• Casie Walker — Republican

County Clerk

• Janet Parker — Republican

County Treasurer

• Karrie Crownover — Republican

Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 2

• Damon Beierle — Republican

Burnet County Commissioner, Pct. 4

• Joe Don Dockery — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

• Roxanne Nelson — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

• Lisa Whitehead — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

• Jane Marie Hurst — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

• Debbie Bindseil — Republican

Constable Pct. 3, Unexpired Term

• John “Chip” Leake — Republican

Constable Pct. 4, Unexpired Term

• Millicent “Missy” Bindseil — Republican

Marble Falls ISD Proposition A (includes portion of Burnet County)

• The issuance of $55,000,000 school building bonds for the construction, acquisition and equipment of school buildings in the District (including the rehabilitation, renovation, expansion and improvement thereof) and the purchase of new school buses and levying of the tax payment thereof. For or Against.

Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County (includes portion of Burnet County)

• Proposition A: The confirmation of the creation of Marble Falls Ranch Fresh Water Supply District No. 1 in Burnet County. For or Against.

• Proposition B: The exercise of sanitary sewer powers. For or Against.

• Proposition C: The levy of a maintenance tax not to exceed one dollar and no cents ($1.00) per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation. For or Against.

Supervisor’s Election (vote for none, one, two, three, four or five)

• Charles Heimsath

• Charles Betts

• Michael Kennedy

• James Ritts

• Joel Sher

LLANO COUNTY RACES

County Judge

• Ronald “Ron” Cunningham — Republican

District Clerk

• Joyce Gillow — Republican

County Clerk

• Marci Hadeler — Republican

County Treasurer

• Teresa Kassell — Republican

County Surveyor

• John Arthur Ables — Republican

County Commissioner Pct. 2

• Linda Raschke — Republican

County Commissioner Pct. 4

• Jerry Don Moss — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 1

• Bebe Piatt — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 2

• Maureen Riggs — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 3

• Era Marion — Republican

Justice of the Peace Pct. 4

• Brian Alexander — Republican

Johnson City Independent School District Bond Election (includes portion of Llano County)

• Proposition A: The issuance of $10,860,000 of bonds by the Johnson City Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. For or Against.

City of Horseshoe Bay General Election (includes portion of Burnet and Llano counties)

Council Members (Vote for none, one, two or three)

• Jerry Gray

• Elaine Waddill

• Frank Gracely

• Kent Graham

For more information on elections, go to your county’s website. Go to burnetcountytexas.org if you’re a Burnet County resident and co.llano.tx.us if you’re a Llano County resident. Look under “Departments” or “County Offices” for the election office pages.

Go to votetexas.gov for additional information on voting in Texas.

