Body found in vehicle in Llano identified as 58-year-old woman

A body found late Oct. 16 at West Sandstone and Flag streets in Llano has been identified as 58-year-old Rebecca Elaine Biddy of Llano, Llano Police Chief Mike Scoggins confirmed.

Biddy was found in her vehicle. She was on her way to work at a nursing home.

“We’re not sure if she went around or through (the water) or what,” said Scoggins, referring to Biddy driving through a low-water crossing.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

According to the Llano County Office of Emergency Management, Biddy is the only known casualty in the county due to recent flooding.

In Burnet County, a body was recovered Oct. 16 on the Colorado River between Kingsland and Granite Shoals.

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said Oct. 17 that the identification has not been determined, and no further information was made available.

With more rain forecast this weekend, drivers should remain cautious on roadways, Scoggins said.

“Don’t take a chance. Be very cautious about entering any area that could possibly wash away a vehicle,” Scoggins said.

