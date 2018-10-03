UTOPiAfest moving to Reveille Peak Ranch; decision comes during debate over permit

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

After weeks of friction between festival promoters and local landowners, UTOPiAfest organizers are moving the event to Reveille Peak Ranch.

At issue has been a “mass gathering” permit application for the Nov. 2-4 event that had been planned for a private ranch on Hidden Ranch Road off CR 200 east of Burnet.

About 100 people attended the Burnet County commissioners meeting Sept. 25 to voice opposition to the festival. The permit is required for events with a planned attendance of more than 2,500 people.

At the meeting, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said he would deny the permit if he had to decide that day. The dirt road from CR 200 to the festival grounds gave him the greatest concern regarding traffic and emergency vehicles being able to get in and out of the property.

If the permit had been denied, organizers have previously stated they might instead limit the event to an attendance of 2,499 people to avoid the permit requirement.

Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 CR 114 west of Burnet, regularly hosts large events with thousands of people. In moving the location, the traffic issues should be no different from other large events held there with more than 10,000 people.

