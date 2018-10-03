UTOPiAfest moving to Reveille Peak Ranch; decision comes during debate over permit

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS
After weeks of friction between festival promoters and local landowners, UTOPiAfest organizers are moving the event to Reveille Peak Ranch.
At issue has been a “mass gathering” permit application for the Nov. 2-4 event that had been planned for a private ranch on Hidden Ranch Road off CR 200 east of Burnet.
About 100 people attended the Burnet County commissioners meeting Sept. 25 to voice opposition to the festival. The permit is required for events with a planned attendance of more than 2,500 people.
At the meeting, Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd said he would deny the permit if he had to decide that day. The dirt road from CR 200 to the festival grounds gave him the greatest concern regarding traffic and emergency vehicles being able to get in and out of the property.
If the permit had been denied, organizers have previously stated they might instead limit the event to an attendance of 2,499 people to avoid the permit requirement.
Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 CR 114 west of Burnet, regularly hosts large events with thousands of people. In moving the location, the traffic issues should be no different from other large events held there with more than 10,000 people.
Great. Shove it over to another part of the county that doesn’t want to have to deal with all the traffic and BS, either. What was wrong with the ranch they were having it on before? Did they wear out their welcome there? In initial reading of this matter they stated that it was being held on a large ranch (1,000 acres?) so what was the problem with leaving it where it was. Keep the weirdos in Austin where they are so happy to be and keep them out of Burnet County.