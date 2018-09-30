Llano defeats ‘aggressive’ San Angelo Lake View 27-7

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Llano High School football team got its most impressive win of the season, spoiling Lake View’s homecoming 27-7 on Sept. 28 in San Angelo.

“It was a hard-fought win,” Llano head coach Matt Green said. “We had some adversity, some self-inflicted. You have to battle. You have a huge homecoming crowd. That stadium seats 19,000. There were a lot of things out of kilter.”

The Yellow Jackets (4-1) led throughout the contest but needed a quarter to find their rhythm. They took a 7-0 lead and were driving for another score when a tipped ball was intercepted in the red zone, leading to the Chiefs (1-4) tying the game.

However, junior Quincy Prince took the ensuing kickoff to the end zone to put Llano back on top at 14-7.

Lake View (District 2-4A Division I) attempted a Hail Mary pass on the last play of the half, but that was intercepted. Llano returned the ball and thought it had scored by hitting the pylon, but officials ruled the runner was down at the 1-yard line.

“Had that happened, the floodgates would have opened in the second half,” Green said.

Green noted that Lake View had a tall, big offensive line with a tall, big quarterback in senior Kendall Blue and tall, big outside linebackers. He added that while the Chiefs hadn’t won since Week 1, they entered this contest determined to get a victory.

“I give them credit,” Green said. “I thought they played extremely aggressive. A lot of this game is belief. Do you believe you can win? They believed they could beat us. They’re a tough opponent on top of it.”

The Yellow Jackets have a bye week before opening District 13-4A Division II play at home against Geronimo Navarro on Friday, Oct. 12. Navarro (3-1) beat Giddings, ranked in the top five in Class 4A Division II, 28-7 on Sept. 28.

Green believes this new district will be tougher than the one the Jackets were in last year.

“Our team is improving,” Green said. “Navarro is a very good football team.”

