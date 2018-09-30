Faith Academy loses 55-0 to powerhouse Bracken Christian

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

The Faith Academy of Marble Falls football team lost to Bulverde Bracken Christian 55-0 in a six-man contest Sept. 28.

The Flames (1-4) trailed the Warriors (4-0) 39-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Bracken played for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man state title a year ago.

“Bracken is an outstanding team,” Faith head coach Jeremy Wentrcek said. “We haven’t seen a team that good in six years.”

The Warriors (Division II, District 2) got 302 yards of total offense with 239 on the ground. Running back Lucas McCrum had 16 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Paul Nakalanga completed 3 of 5 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Trey Vandewalle caught two passes for 32 yards and a score.

Faith sophomore Trey Poage had two carries for 49 yards and a catch for 21 yards.

Wentrcek noted Bracken’s team had plenty of juniors and seniors, while most of his team is filled with underclassmen. He added that once the final score sunk in, the Flames (Division I, District 2) saw a great program at a place they strive to be one day.

“That’s the best team we’ve faced,” Wentrcek said. “That’s a team that has a legitimate shot of winning the state championship.”

Faith is on a bye this week. The team will work specifically on tackling in space, open-field tackling, zone pass coverages, and breaking tackles.

“We’re returning to fundamentals,” Wentrcek said. “You have to train, to do more work. Returning to fundamentals of six-man is very important.”

The Flames welcome Austin Veritas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, to the new Faith Field, 3151 RR 1431 East for their district opener.

Faith practiced on its new field last week. The asphalt for the track is already down. Construction workers need to add the rubber surface. The facility will have a new scoreboard.

“We’ve been looking forward to it,” Wentrcek said. “It’s state of the art. It’s the kind of place, such as playoff games, we hope others will utilize.”

