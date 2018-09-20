Llano seeks third straight win in front of homecoming crowd

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

LLANO — It’s homecoming week at Llano High School, which means a big crowd of enthusiastic fans eager to see if the football team can win three consecutive games.

On Friday, Sept. 21, the Yellow Jackets (2-1, District 13-4A Division II) welcome Lago Vista to Llano Stadium, 400 Texas 71 East. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Lago Vista (1-2, District 10-3A Division I) enters this contest after beating Comfort 49-41 last week.

The Vikings, after graduating all 11 offensive starters from last season, changed from a spread offense to a triple option, or veer, offense. Lago Vista will line up in double wings right off the tackles with a total of two wide receivers in the formations. Air Force Academy uses this offense.

“They’ve gone back to what (head coach Craten Phillips) has done,” said Llano head football coach Matt Green. “He’s been a veer guy and a flexbone variation of the Wing-T and Slot-T. That’s what they’ve done in the past. I think he’s comfortable.”

The flexbone offense looks very similar to the wishbone.

“They’ve gotten better at it every week,” Green added. “They struggled a little bit with the concepts in week one, but you watch them in week two, and they improved.”

Lago Vista’s offense is led by juniors Nathan Weichman and Buck Pounds and sophomore Lane Powers.

The Vikings have six returning defensive starters led by junior middle linebacker Jack Hood. Several players start on both sides of the ball.

Green noted that Lago Vista has several players who stand 6 feet or taller.

Llano wants to continue a scoring trend it started in its 47-21 victory over Brady last week. The Yellow Jackets had 17 explosive offensive plays and racked up 475 yards of total offense. They led 37-7 at the half and 40-7 headed into the final quarter.

“When you do that, you’re going to win,” Green said.

Senior quarterback Cade Fly has completed 28 of 57 passes for 451 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions and has 23 carries for 118 yards and three scores.

Senior running back Mason Brooks has 34 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns, and junior receiver Quincy Prince has three catches for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

