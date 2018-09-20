Burnet Bulldogs face Manor New Tech’s first-year varsity

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — The Burnet High School football team hopes its final non-district road game yields the outcome for which the Bulldogs have been working: a win.

Burnet (0-3, District 14-4A Division I) faces Manor New Tech (1-2, District 10-3A Division I) on Friday, Sept. 21. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at New Tech Coliseum, 10335 U.S. 290 East in Manor.

New Tech is playing its first year of varsity football. The Titans defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 36-0 in week two.

Burnet head coach Kurt Jones indicated the Bulldogs aren’t taking any opponent lightly, especially one that has already won a game in a shutout.

The Titans will line up in a spread offense led by junior quarterback Peyton Phillips, junior receiver Dominique Tasby, and sophomore receiver Jake Abam.

Jones noted that Phillips has a quick release and is very decisive in whether he stays in the pocket, leaves to extend a play, or tucks the ball and runs.

Something else worth noting is the Titans don’t easily give up on plays. The receivers either run to get open for a pass when they see Phillips scramble or they turn and block to give the quarterback more yards.

“(Phillips) is a kid who can take it to the house,” Jones said. “They put athletes out there. They can put the ball in skill kids’ hands. You go, ‘Wow, they can cut and go.’ We’re certainly not going into any week thinking anything is going to be easy for us. Every single thing we get is going to be earned. It comes from a great week of preparation.”

Jones had much of the same observations regarding New Tech’s defense. The front seven lines up in a 4-3 box.

“Speed,” he said. “They put speed on the field. I think everybody knows what speed can do for you on either side of the ball. They run to the ball really well.”

