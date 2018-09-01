In back-and-forth game, Wimberley defeats Burnet 31-25

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

BURNET — The Wimberley defense came up with a late-game stand against an aggressive Burnet Bulldogs offense, putting the ball back in the hands of the Texans’ offense, which drove 88 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

The Texans’ drive, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Cooper McCollum to Christian Marshall, earned Wimberley a 31-25 victory over Burnet in the 2018 season opener Aug. 31 at Bulldog Stadium.

“The season opener rarely goes the way you think it will,” said Burnet Head football coach Kurt Jones. “We made some mistakes and gave them some early opportunities, which they took advantage of. Make no mistake, (Wimberley’s) a good team.”

But Jones was pleased with several things he saw from his young Bulldogs, particularly how they responded after the Texans jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter.

“I’m proud of how our kids came back and fought,” he said. “They didn’t give up. Our seniors showed a lot of leadership, but our younger kids grew up a lot tonight.”

After Wimberley grabbed that early lead, the Bulldogs seemed to have their backs against the wall. The Texans were once again moving the ball when the Bulldogs defense forced a fumble.

This time, Burnet took advantage of the Texans’ mistake. Jaxson Denton hit Blaine Burkhalter for a 43-yard touchdown at the 9:37 mark in the second quarter, and the Bulldogs put themselves right back in the mix. Then, with 2:16 left in the first half, Burnet masterminded a 79-yard touchdown drive topped off by Denton again connecting with Burkhalter, this time on a 5-yard pass.

The two teams went into halftime tied 13-13.

In the third quarter, Burnet’s defense grabbed an interception, which the offense turned into points. The Bulldogs took a 19-13 lead when Silver Hinson bounced into the end zone on a 3-yard run.

But Wimberley answered back on its next drive, and things were tied 19-19.

The Burnet defense came up with another interception, which led to a Bulldogs touchdown on the legs of Marcus Escamilla. But Wimberly responded with a 50-yard touchdown pass, tying the game for the third time, 25-25.

The Bulldogs had a late game drive to the Texans’ 5-yard line, but slipped back a few yards before Wimberley forced the ball over on downs. Then, the Texans went on their 88-game-winning drive.

Jones said the Bulldogs will learn from this game then get back to work as they prepare for their next game. Burnet travels to Marble Falls on Friday, Sept. 7, for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. If you can’t make the game, you can catch it live on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com. The broadcast starts at 6:30 p.m. with the Highland Lakes Coaches Roundup followed by the pregame show at 7 p.m. Then, Ben Shields and Jennifer Fierro call the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

