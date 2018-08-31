Mustangs drop their season opener to Canyon Lake, 22-0

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

FISCHER — The Marble Falls High School football team lost 22-0 to Fischer Canyon Lake on Aug. 31 to begin the 2018 season.

However, the contest was closer than the score indicates. The Mustangs had opportunities to score in the second and fourth quarters, but miscues on snaps and incomplete passes that were well-defended were tough to overcome.

“I am so proud of our kids for their fight and courage to come here and believe,” Marble Falls head coach Mike Birdwell said.

Marble Falls relied on several Mustangs who played significant roles in giving the team a chance: sophomore quarterback Luke Nail, junior running back Hayden Wells, junior tight end Josh Whitecotton, and all-purpose senior Dillon Mayberry. Add in an offensive line that gave its quarterback better pass protection and blocking, and fans saw a group that got stronger throughout the contest.

Birdwell said it took a quarter for some of his players to get used to the Friday night lights. He also commended offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kerry Graham for helping Nail by asking him what plays he likes and giving him more confidence.

“Nail had a ton of courage out there,” he said. “He’s scrambling, running it out. He really settled in and showed a ton of poise. He put footballs on kids in some tight spaces.”

Canyon Lake scored on its first three drives of the first half. Senior tailback Connor Rose ran 19 yards to the end zone to start the game for a 7-0 lead.

Senior kicker Trenton Lorett connected on a 30-yard field goal for a 10-0 advantage.

The Hawks used the Statue of Liberty play to score on a 44-yard run by senior fullback Jacob Ruff for a 16-0 first-quarter lead.

But the Mustangs adjusted and didn’t allow any more points the rest of the half and recovered a fumble.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs offense found some rhythm thanks to Wells and Whitecotton. Wells ran for first downs, and Whitecotton caught several passes for first downs. The Mustangs had a couple of chances to score a touchdown as the half was ending, but the passes fell incomplete.

“It’s a game of inches,” Birdwell said. “All those little-bitty things matter.”

He noted the returning letterman made plays to add to Nail’s confidence.

Canyon Lake scored a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Birdwell complimented defensive coordinator Chad Bishop for empowering his unit to to keep the Mustangs in the game.

“Coach Bishop knows what he’s doing,” he said. “He knows what we need to do to play at a high level.”

Marble Falls hosts Burnet in its home opener on Friday, Sept. 7, at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Catch the game on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune or at KBEYFM.com starting with a coaches show at 6:30 p.m.

jfierro@thepicayune.com