Spicewood Community Library, patrons show their support of teachers with several gifts

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

SPICEWOOD — The day before classes started at Spicewood Elementary School, teachers were up to their elbows in preparations for students when four residents walked into the campus library.

The four didn’t have questions and weren’t looking to add to the staff’s to-do list; instead, they came Aug. 21 bearing a basket filled with gift cards — about $5,000 worth.

“We know that you end up buying a lot of supplies for your class, even for some of the students, out of your own pocket, and we wanted to help,” said Jim Lamar, president of the Spicewood Community Library Board of Directors. The Spicewood Community Library, located next door to the elementary school, relies on donations and grants itself to keep going. It’s not part of the Burnet County Library System, so it gets no tax dollars.

Yet, Lamar said, the library board and patrons wanted to do something to lend a hand to the school.

“This school and all of you are a big part of this community,” said Jane Gannaway, vice president of the board.

The Spicewood Community Library held a school supplies drive two years ago but ended up with mostly pencils. Lamar said the library realized teachers and staff knew better what their needs were, so last year, the library decided to focus more on fundraising with a moderate amount of success.

This year, Lamar said, the board decided to put their efforts into getting gift cards for the teachers and staff. They set up a notice at the library and spread word to patrons.

“Then, during a board meeting, a member pledged $750,” Lamar said.

And the ball started rolling from there. By the time the fundraising wrapped up, the effort had amassed almost $5,000 in gift cards.

“We just wanted to show you how much you mean to us,” Gannaway added.

Spicewood Elementary School Principal Susan Cox expressed her gratitude for not only the gift cards but the continued community support of the school.

“We are so proud to be a part of this community and having the partners like the library who support us and work with us,” she added.

