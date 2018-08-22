Reverdy Hilmar Gliddon, 62, of Marble Falls died Aug. 21, 2018

Reverdy Hilmar Gliddon, 62, of Marble Falls, and formerly of Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Bertram.

Reverdy was born on Dec. 15, 1955, in Johnson City to Annie Elizabeth Ellebracht and James Franklin Gliddon. He attended Lyndon B. Johnson High School, where he played baseball, and First Christian Church in Johnson City.

He loved to barbecue, hunt, fish, and watch football. Mostly, he loved to be with his family and friends and will be missed by all who loved him.

Survivors include his children, Lecia Tylene Gliddon and partner Brian Freytag of Bertram and James Gliddon and wife Holly of Fredricksburg; grandchildren, Reverdy James Gliddon, Hailei Thomas, and Tate Thomas; siblings, Frankie Green and husband Don of Johnson City, J.R. Gliddon and partner Peggy of Kingsland, Marcie Koyl and husband Kevin of Granite Shoals, and Tony Gliddon and wife Donna of Kingsland; and ex-wife and mother of his children, Debra Gliddon of Fort Worth.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Crofts-Crow Funeral Home, 305 Elm St. in Johnson City, (830) 868-4444. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Masonic Cemetery in Johnson City.