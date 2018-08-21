Attention job seekers! Workshop series, employment fair can help

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — Brittany Cavness noticed a trend — and saw a way the Marble Falls Public Library could help its patrons.

“About 50 percent of the people who use our computers are writing résumès, are looking for a job, and applying for one online,” she said.

The library technician observed that some job seekers struggled with how to effectively use the technology. That prompted the creation of the Job Seekers Workshop, designed to help people in three key areas: job search success, writing an impressive résumè, and interview skills.

The free workshop is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the library, 101 Main St. It’s limited to 30 people, so sign up now by calling (830) 693-3023 or visiting marblefallslibrary.org, scrolling down to the calendar, and clicking on the Job Seekers Workshop listing.

“The information is very generalized and applies to all ages,” Cavness said.

Leading the workshop is Craig Henry, a business services representative for Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area. He will split the workshop into three, 45-minute sessions.

Henry said Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area offers a workshop almost every day in Round Rock, and the one in Marble Falls will be a condensed version of those in the Austin area.

Henry also is organizing a free job fair from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St. in Burnet, which is open to job seekers of all ages and experience. There is no fee for employers or attendees.

“(The Job Seekers Workshop) will prepare people to show up with résumè in hand with good interview skills and assist them in finding long-term, meaningful employment,” he said. “We have amassed a good array of employers who should be of interest to all job seekers of every skill set.”

The job fair already has more than 30 committed government agencies and companies, including those in medicine, construction, law enforcement, education, retail, and hospitality. Applicants should bring their résumès.

Employers can still sign up. Contact Henry at (512) 244-2207 ext. 1049 or craig.henry@ruralcapital.net for more information.

“Part of our mission is to make jobs available to all seekers and help all employers find the best possible matches for all,” he said. “In rural areas, it’s important to have these events so everyone has access to employment.”

Cavness said most people doing job searches at the library are retirees who haven’t had a job in many years as well as people with limited computer skills. The workshop will show them how to use the most common computer software. Attendees will be able to print their résumès. While it’s free to use the library’s computers, printouts cost 50 cents per sheet with color ink and 10 cents per sheet with black and white ink.

Cavness said the workshop falls in line with what the library wants to do: offer more adult programs such as those related to technology that help enhance patrons’ lives.

“I’m really excited we’re going to have this,” she said.

jfierro@thepicayune.com