PEC board to break in new Marble Falls office with meeting

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — The Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors will get down to business in the co-op’s new Marble Falls district office for its Aug. 20 meeting.

PEC board meetings are usually held in the co-op’s Johnson City headquarters, but members will instead convene in the Marble Falls District Office, 4302 U.S. 281 North. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The new facility, which features 27,000 square feet of office space and a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, opened in June. This was a major upgrade from the previous Marble Falls site, which PEC had use for 27 years but had outgrown.

In other PEC news, the member-owned co-op is taking applications through Oct. 1 for its Community Grants program. The program awards grants of up to $5,000 to organizations in the PEC service area or a community surrounded by its service area.

The grants can be used to fund qualified projects or purchases, including technology, capital improvements, or equipment related to energy efficiency.

Recent examples of PEC grants are:

• $3,500 to Cottonwood Pride, a local nonprofit that supports the Cottonwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department. The funds will be used to upgrade the department’s training room.

• a combined PEC and Lower Colorado River Authority grant to the Bertram Volunteer Fire Department, which would help the department purchase a new roof and four automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

PEC Community Grants are made possible, in part, by cooperative members who participate in the organization’s Power of Change program. Participating members’ electric bills are rounded up to the nearest dollar, and that money is dropped into a combined fund to support PEC Community Grants and education contributions.

Community Grant applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Go to pec.coop/community-grants for eligibility requirements and submission guidelines. Members can also learn how to enroll in the Power of Change program by going to the above site and clicking on the “Power of Change” link.

