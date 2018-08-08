Granite Shoals City Council members unanimous in choice for city manager

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

GRANITE SHOALS — Granite Shoals City Council members unanimously voted during an Aug. 7 special meeting to offer the postion of city manager to Jeffery Looney, the former city administrator of Fairfield.

Granite Shoals Interim City Manager Marvin Townsend said he has already spoken to Looney.

“He told me on the phone he looked forward to coming here and finalizing the contract agreement,” Townsend said.

Townsend and the city attorney are negotiating the terms of the contract with Looney.

Former City Manager Ken Nickel, who resigned Feb. 27, was paid a yearly salary of $101,500. Townsend said candidates knew the salary because it was in the job description.

“All we’ve said to the candidates was that’s the salary that was budgeted and paid to the previous (city manager),” Townsend said. “At the contract discussion, we’ll try to listen to anything (for which) he has a special concern.”

Other parts of the negotiation usually include moving expenses, a vehicle allowance, traveling expenses for city business, and health insurance and retirement.

Townsend noted that there was a time when contracts weren’t part of employment practices at city halls, but that’s changed as the profession, like many others, has evolved.

“The city charter says the position serves at the will of the City Council,” Townsend said.

Looney has 33 years’ experience in city government with stops in Nolanville, Malakoff, Teague, and Mexia, all in Texas, and Rangely, Colorado.

Looney was the Fairfield city administrator for about nine years.

Granite Shoals Mayor Carl Brugger said that, after reviewing the candidates and their histories, the council picked Looney.

“The majority of candidates we saw, who were finalists in the position of city manager, generally, at one time or another, moved on because of changes in the city council makeup,” he said. “I think we have researched his background, and we are satisfied with our decision.”

Looney has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Texas.

