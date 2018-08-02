Leonel Manzano part of 2018 Texas Athletics Hall of Honor induction class

FROM STAFF REPORTS

AUSTIN — Leonel Manzano is joining an illustrious group of former Longhorns on Sept. 7 as a Texas Athletics Hall of Honor inductee.

He will be part of the 62nd Men’s Hall of Honor Class. This will also be the 19th Women’s Hall of Honor induction ceremony.

Manzano, a 2004 Marble Falls High School graduate, won nine state championships in cross country and track while a Mustang. He joined the University of Texas men’s athletics team in 2005, winning the NCAA outdoor title in the 1,500-meter run as a freshman.

He won the national championships in the mile at the NCAA indoor meet in both 2007 and 2008 before adding a 2008 indoor medley relay title to his accolades. He closed out his UT career with a 1,500-meter outdoor title. He is only the second UT runner to achieve the 4-minute mile indoors.

In 2008, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association named him Athlete of the Year. He graduated form UT in 2008 with a degree in Spanish and Portuguese.

He is also the first UT athlete to make the U.S. Olympic squad in the men’s 1,500 meters and competed at the Beijing Olympics that year. He returned to the Olympics in 2012, this time in London, where he won the silver medal in the 1,500 meters.

Manzano was the first American to earn a medal in the 1,500-meter race since 1968.

Since leaving UT, Manzano has also pursued a professional track career.

The 2018 induction banquet is 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, in Zlotnik Ballroom at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 University Ave., on the UT campus in Austin. Individual tickets are $75, and table sponsorships are $1,000 for a table of 10. Go to texassports.com/tickets to purchase tickets.

