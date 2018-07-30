Sprinklers banned under modified Llano water restrictions; swimming in river at parks discouraged

FROM STAFF REPORTS

LLANO — City officials have modified the Stage 3 water restrictions to prohibit sprinkler systems, and they’re recommending people don’t swim in the Llano River at Badu and Robinson parks.

Earlier in July, the city of Llano initiated Stage 3 water restrictions, which limit when water customers can water their landscaping as well as other activities that use water. Under Stage 3 restrictions, customers could use their sprinkler systems on the appropriate day, but officials have modified the rules to prohibit the systems.

Residents can still use hose-end sprinklers on the appropriate day. Hose-end watering is only allowed once a week on a day based on the resident’s or water customer’s address.

Addresses ending with a 0, 2, or 4 can water on Sunday; addresses ending with a 1 or 3 can water on Saturday; addresses ending with a 6 or 8 can water on Thursday; and addresses ending with a 5, 7, or 9 can water on Wednesday. Commercial and multi-family residence customers with even addresses can water on Tuesday, while those with odd addresses can water on Friday.

Residents and water customers can still use hand-held and drip-irrigation systems twice a week on designated days.

Those with even-numbered addresses can water on Thursday and/or Sunday; those with odd-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and/or Saturday; and commercial, recreational, and multi-family residence water customers can water on Tuesday and/or Friday.

As for swimming in the river, Llano officials posted a statement on the city website: “Due to potential biological growth because of low flow conditions, swimming in the Llano River at Robison Park and Town Lake in Badu Park is strongly advised against.”

Two alternatives are the city pool at Robinson Park, located 2 miles west of downtown Llano on RR 152, and Matt and Doraliza Raglin Splash Pad at Badu Park, 300 Legion Drive. The pool is open 1-7 p.m Tuesday-Sunday. General admission is $3 per person, but season passes are available. The splash pad is free and open 9 a.m.-8 p.m. every day through Oct. 1.

Go to cityofllano.com for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com