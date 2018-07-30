Kingsland Water Supply considering mandatory restrictions if drought continues

STAFF WRITER JARED FIELDS

KINGSLAND — Kingsland Water Supply Corp. anticipates implementing Stage 2 of its drought management plan “within the next couple of weeks if there is not significant rain in that time period,” according to General Manager Leonard Leinfelder.

Voluntary water conservation measures in Stage 1 are currently in place.

When Stage 2 is declared, the voluntary measures will become mandatory.

Kingsland Water Supply Corp. sent a notice to members July 30 regarding the potential restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions ask residents to stop daytime watering and follow a voluntary schedule.

Stage 1 schedule:

• Hand watering with a hose is allowed anytime;

• Businesses, churches, apartments, duplexes, or multi-family dwellings: Monday and Friday from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day;

• Even-numbered residential addresses: Tuesday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day;

• Odd-numbered residential addresses: Wednesday and Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m. the next day;

• No irrigation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. any day;

• Irrigation should be monitored to avoid runoff onto pavement, sidewalks, or adjacent properties.

Call (325) 388-6611 for more information.

jared@thepicayune.com