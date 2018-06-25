Rister, Graf, and Akers elected to PEC board of directors June 23

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative members stuck with two incumbents and selected a new face for the cooperative’s board during the recent elections.

Elections were held for districts 1, 6, and 7.

In District 1, PEC members picked Milton Rister over Donna Holland Wilcox and Frank Haskell. Rister, of Georgetown, replaces Cristi Clements, who had held the District 1 board seat for nine years. She chose not to seek re-election.

District 1 encompasses Burnet County north of the Colorado River as well as parts of Bell, Williamson, and Travis counties.

In District 6, which includes parts of Comal, Kendall, Edwards, and Real counties, incumbent Pau Graf beat out challenger Andrew W. Cagle.

Amy Lea SJ Akers kept her District 7 seat after defeating challenger Travis Cox. District 7 is primarily Hays County.

Board members are elected for three-year terms.

The results were announced Saturday, June 23, during PEC’s annual meeting at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch. In addition to board elections, members celebrated PEC’s 80th anniversary, enjoyed family-friendly activities, and received a cooperative update from CEO Julie Parsley and Board President Emily Pataki.

“Since I arrived at the cooperative six months ago, I have learned what the cooperative difference really means,” Parsley said. “The cooperative difference is shown at PEC in many different ways, but it’s primarily shown through our commitment to service and the fact we are guided by principles, not profits.”

Pataki, who also serves as the District 2 director, addressed members, citing PEC’s rich 80-year-history and highlighting the cooperative’s values and dedication to members.

“No matter our size, we remain committed to our founding principles. We work hard to keep your rates low through comprehensive operations and cost-control measures,” Pataki said. “We focus on the reliability of your electric distribution system, defend you from electrical hazards, scams, and other dangers with active communications, system safeguards, and education. We’re honored to volunteer in your neighborhoods and schools and give back to our communities through grants, scholarships, and more.”

Board officers will be elected during PEC’s regularly scheduled August meeting. Go to pec.coop for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com