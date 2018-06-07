Marble Falls High School unveils new second weight room

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

MARBLE FALLS — As Marble Falls Independent School District Superintendent Chris Allen helped unveil the new Marble Falls High School weight room, he pointed out that the purpose of the facility is simple.

“It puts us in the best position for our kids to compete at the highest level,” he said.

Coaches and administrators unveiled the new weight room during a ceremony June 6.

The new facility, located at the field house, augments the main weight room, which has felt the pressures of overcrowding for some years. This was especially true during those times when several teams with large numbers of student-athletes used it in the same class period.

This second weight room has the same lifting stations as the larger facilty but is designed for teams that have 30-50 athletes.

The new weight room costs $40,000, but the Marble Falls Athletic Booster Club ponied up $30,000 for it, Allen said.

“It takes a lot of parents working together to raise $30,000,” he said. “This is an example of what happens when people come together to work together.”

Head coaches provided input into what their teams and student-athletes need for strength and conditioning. To best use the space, district administrators purchased racks, located along the walls, that allow athletes to bench press, squat, and perform other lifts at one station.

Other machines in the center of the weight room combine lat-pulldowns and seated rows in one station, again making good use of space.

Though not as big as the other weight room, the new facility lacks nothing when it comes to strength and conditioning.

“What you do in this one, you can do in (the first) one,” boys athletics coordinator and head football coach Mike Birdwell said.

Athletics director Rick Hoover said the new facility also makes it possible for the high school to hold four athletic periods when school resumes in August as opposed to only two. With the additional two periods, student-athletes will get more time in the weight room and have better strength-and-conditioning sessions.

“That didn’t happen by accident,” Hoover said. “All of us had to figure out a way to do this.”

Allen added that the new facility is a “small step that has a huge impact.”

“This will allow us to put a better athlete on the field. It’s a concerted effort on everybody’s part to position our children to have the tools and necessities they need to be the best they can be,” the superintendent said. “When the Mustangs line up, there’s fear and dread on the other side.”

jfierro@thepicayune.com