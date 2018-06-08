Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls wins GM Mark of Excellence awards for second year in a row

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

MARBLE FALLS — Just moments after GM District Manager Robert Owusu awarded Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls with the GM Mark of Excellence Award for both Buick and Chevrolet brands on June 6, the management and staff slipped off and went back to what they do best: taking care of customers and the community.

These are big honors, Owusu affirmed.

“We only give it to the top 10 percent of dealers in the nation,” he said.

GM looks at several areas, including facilities, customer service, and sales, when choosing dealerships deserving of the GM Mark of Excellence. The Marble Falls dealership picked up this award for its work in 2017; it’s the second year in a row the company has earned the honor.

“Being recognized not once but twice for our outstanding sales and service is an honor,” said Greg Wessels, president of Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls. “We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the best experience in Central Texas.”

Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls has only been under its current ownership since about mid-2015, which makes earning back-to-back GM Mark of Excellence Awards even more impressive. But in those 2½ years, the dealership has accomplished quite a bit, both in sales and community service.

“Since we’ve come in, the number of vehicles sold has gone from 40 to 115,” said used car sales manager Damon Farmer. “We’re averaging about 100 vehicles a month.”

One of the largest increases has come in passenger car sales.

Those sales don’t just benefit the company; much of the taxes and fees from vehicle sales stay in the community, Farmer pointed out.

Along with vehicle sales increasing, Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls employs 54 people, up from 40 about 2½ years ago. The staff are people who work and live in the community, adding to the economy’s health.

It’s not just through jobs and sales that Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls gives a boost to the community; the company is among one of the most generous.

“In the past two years, we’ve raised or given more than $150,000 to local nonprofits and organizations,” Farmer said. The recipients include Marble Falls, Llano, and Burnet schools, youth sports teams, and community events.

Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls staff see what they do as more than selling and servicing vehicles.

The Highland Lakes is their home, and they want to support it and take care of it.

“We want you to feel like this is your hometown dealer,” Farmer added.

Chevrolet Buick Marble Falls is located at 2301 U.S. 281.

daniel@thepicayune.com