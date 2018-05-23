Online voting begins May 24 for PEC board election candidates in districts 1, 6, and 7

SPECIAL TO THE TRIBUNE

JOHNSON CITY — Voting gets underway Thursday, May 24, in Pedernales Electric Cooperative’s annual board election.

PEC members are choosing from among candidates in districts 1, 6, and 7.

District directors serve three-year terms.

The candidates are listed as follows:

• District 1: Donna Holland Wilcox, Milton Rister, and Frank Haskell

• District 6: Paul Graf and Andrew W. Cable

• District 7: Travis Cox and Amy Lea S.J. Akers

PEC members within those districts are eligible to cast ballots in the respective races.

Also on the ballot:

• An opportunity for members to opt in to the Power of Change program, PEC’s bill roundup program that supports area nonprofit organizations. Members should begin receiving ballots, election information, and voting instructions May 24 from Survey & Ballot Systems (SBS), an independent company that manages PEC’s balloting.

Completed ballots can be returned by mail using the included prepaid return envelopes, or members may vote online at directvote.net/pec.

Members who have registered their email addresses with PEC will receive emails with links to the online ballot.

Members may also vote online via SmartHub or on iPads at PEC’s Canyon Lake, Junction, Kyle, Liberty Hill, and Marble Falls offices as well as PEC headquarters in Johnson City.

The deadline for mail and online voting is June 15.

Members who vote early by mail, online, or at one of the PEC offices listed above by June 15 will be entered into a random drawing for $150 bill credits.

Members may also choose to vote in person at PEC’s annual meeting Saturday, June 23, at Smithson Valley High School in Spring Branch.

Election results will be announced before the conclusion of the meeting.

Additional election information, upcoming candidate events, and voting methods and instructions are available at pec.coop/election.

Candidate profiles, including videos, can also be found on the cooperative’s website.

editor@thepicayune.com