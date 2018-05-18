Llano County Community Resource Center opens doors to agencies, nonprofits serving community

EDITOR DANIEL CLIFTON

LLANO — Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center has always served Llano County, with temporary office space in Llano and from afar in Marble Falls. The important services the crisis center offers found a permanent home thanks to Community Resource Centers of Texas.

“Our main mission is to serve survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault,” said Alma Lohman, executive director of Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center. “But not having a regular office in Llano can be a deterrent because people don’t know we’re there. Now, having office space at the Llano Community Resource Center, we’re more accessible for people.”

Llano County Community Resource Center, 100 Legend Hills Blvd., is part of Community Resource Centers of Texas, which has spaces in Marble Falls, Llano, Liberty Hill, and, in the future, Johnson City. The Community Resource Centers falls under the Texas Housing Foundation, which is headquartered in Marble Falls.

“The centers provide, basically, one-stop shopping for people who need a lot of these services,” said Bessie Jackson of Community Resource Centers of Texas. “It used to be, if you needed health services, you’d go to one place; then, if you needed to talk to someone about supplemental nutrition assistance, you had to go somewhere else. The community centers, well, we try to bring it all under one roof so you don’t have to travel all over.”

Along with state services, Community Resource Centers of Texas provides free office space to several nonprofits that offer support services to people in need. Marble Falls Community Resource Center, located in T.Q. Brown Center at 1016 Broadway St. in Marble Falls, houses a number of nonprofit and state agencies.

At the Llano center, people will find offices for Texas of Health and Human Services and Texas Workforce Commission as well as other assistance.

Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center and Highland Lakes Legal Center are the two latest nonprofits to take advantage of the office space.

“We’ll offer the same services in Llano as we’ve been providing in Marble Falls,” Lohman said.

The crisis center provides counseling, case management, assistance with protective orders, accompaniment to various appointments, and a host of other services.

Even though Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center has served Llano County for many years, Lohman said it was housed in an undisclosed office space that wasn’t staffed every day. Having a regular office with standard hours and a staff member puts the center in a better place to serve people in Llano County suffering domestic and/or sexual abuse.

A grant from the Texas Governor’s Office is funding the crisis center’s staff at Llano County Community Resource Center.

“This office will make us more visible in Llano, so people are more likely to know we’re there and ready to help them in a time of crisis,” Lohman added. “We’re just grateful that the community resource center is available to help nonprofits. Not only can people get assistance from us at that location, but we can also refer them to other services and agencies in the center as well.”

Also, people may contact Highland Lakes Family Crisis Center 24 hours a day, seven days a week in an emergency through its hotline at (830) 693-5600. Go to hlfcc.org for more information.

Highland Lakes Legal Center also opened an office in Llano County Community Resource Center. Founded by attorney Megan Klaeger, the nonprofit legal center provides income-based legal services. It offers “holistic legal representation and is committed to treating all clients with dignity and respect.”

The legal center’s main office is at 604 Avenue G in Marble Falls. Call (820) 220-5045 to learn more about its services and to schedule an appointment.

Go to txhf.org for more about the Texas Housing Foundation and Community Resource Centers of Texas.

daniel@thepicayune.com