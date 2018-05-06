HIGHLAND LAKES ELECTIONS: Longtime council member unseated

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — The Granite Shoals City Council will get three new members after the May 5 election that saw voters unseat a longtime councilwoman.

Voters picked Bruce A. Jones over incumbent Shirley King, 207-143, in the Place 2 race. King has been a regular in the council chambers for more than a decade, starting as an advocate for the parks system before joining the council. She served several terms before term limits forced her out in 2013 but was elected again in 2014 after sitting out a year as required by the city charter.

Jones is a real estate professional with extensive volunteer experience.

In the Place 4 race, Terry Scott held off Ryan Wolters, 234-106. Current Place 4 Councilman Tom Dillard did not run for re-election.

Will Skinner ran unopposed for Place 6. Incumbent Mark Morren did not run for re-election.

In Bertram, voters picked Adam Warren in the mayoral race. He held off Danielle Armknecht, 92-30.

In the Bertram City Council race, Jane Scheidler and Kim Allen Klose will join the dais.

While city of Burnet voters had no city council races to decide, they had a bevy of propositions (A-Q) on the ballet. All the propositions, with the exception of Proposition K, passed.

Voters denied Proposition K, 59-57. The proposition would have amended the city charter “eliminating the requirement of the creation of a comprehensive plan.”

In the Llano Independent School District, voters chose Ron Cunningham over Dean Campbell, 298-262.

But as Cunningham has previously earned the Llano County Republican nomination for county judge and faces no Democratic challenger in November, he might have to relinquish his LISD Place 5 seat.

Ron Wilson ran unopposed for the LISD Place 1 seat.

Kingsland Municipal Utility District voters picked Ken Martin over David Howard, 59-54, for Place 3. Larry Denney ran unopposed for Place 4 as did Lorean Sindelear for Place 5.

These are unofficial results until canvassed by the governing bodies.

