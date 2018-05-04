Granite Shoals shooting sends man to ER; no danger to public, police say

FROM STAFF REPORTS

GRANITE SHOALS — Police said the public has nothing to worry about regarding a shooting last weekend that authorities are still investigating.

The incident was reported at about 7 a.m. April 28 in the 100 block of Oakwood.

The Granite Shoals Police Department said the shooting resulted in a male adult being transported by ambulance to an Austin-area emergency room.

“The investigation, at this point, reveals this is an isolated incident,” Granite Shoals Police Capt. Chris Decker said. “There is no danger to the public.”

Decker confirmed authorities do not believe the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The victim has since been released from the ER, officials said.

“We’re continuing to investigate the case,” Decker said. “It is an active and ongoing investigation … and (GSPD) will not be releasing any further information at this time.”

