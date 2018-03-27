Marble Falls forward Keegan Deering wins co-MVP, scholarship in all-star game

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

KERRVILLE — Marble Falls High School senior forward Keegan Deering became the latest Mustang to represent the community at the Chicken Express Hill Country All-Star Classic, which was played March 24.

He is the first to be named the game’s co-Most Valuable Player and earn a $500 scholarship after dropping in 30 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and blocking eight shots in his final high school contest.

“I felt like I was in the zone before the game even started because I was making everything,” he said.

Marble Falls head coach Matt Bailey said he wasn’t surprised by Deering’s performance, noting the Mustang made both of his 3-point attempts to start the game.

“When he gets hot, he can fill it up,” the coach said. “In an all-star game, you get a lot of shots. He made the opportunities count. Once he starts feeling it, he can get hot.”

To be eligible to play in the regional contest, high school athletes must be graduating seniors with a Chicken Express located in their hometowns. Bailey replied to an email from the organizers. They made the selections and contacted the players directly.

Four $500 scholarships were awarded: two to the MVPs and two in a 3-point shooting contest.

“It felt good winning the MVP to end my career, and it felt good to win the scholarship money to help pay for my college,” he said.

Deering is still deciding on which college he’ll attend.

Bailey said he couldn’t be happier for the player.

“I’m very proud of him,” he said. “I’m glad he won one of the scholarships. If that was his last high school game, that’s a great way to go out.”

