Copperas Cove man gets 60 years in intoxication manslaughter case

FROM STAFF REPORTS

BURNET — A Burnet County jury sentenced a Copperas Cove man to 60 years in prison after finding him guilty in the death of an elderly woman and responsible for injuries to another person in an October 2016 crash on U.S. 281, according to a media release from the 33rd/424th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The trial of Charles Nickolous Linzey, 56, ended March 22 with the jury recommending sentences of 50 years on an intoxication manslaughter charge and 10 years on an intoxication assault charge. State District Judge Allan Garrett affirmed the jury’s punishment and stacked the two sentences to run consecutively.

“Evidence at trial revealed that Linzey had injected methamphetamine the night before the collision as well as having smoked marijuana,” the release stated.

The fatal collision happened at about 1 p.m. Oct. 18, 2016, just outside of Burnet.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, Linzey was traveling south on U.S. 281 when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles, one of which was occupied by Nancy Parrish, 72, of Burnet.

Parrish died at the scene. A passenger in Linzey’s vehicle, Michael Peyton of Copperas Cove, survived but suffered serious injuries.

Officials reported that Linzey had previously been convicted in Arizona for trafficking in stolen property and burglary.

“Intoxication manslaughter carries a 20-year maximum sentence, but because Linzey had prior convictions, the jurors were able to render a verdict of 50 years in his case,” according to the district attorney’s statement.

editor@thepicayune.com