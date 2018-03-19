UPDATE: No bomb found at Marble Falls car wash; scene cleared and road opened

UPDATE: Marble Falls police are continuing their investigation following a report of a suspicious package after explosives specialists determined a cardboard box wrapped in duct tape was not a bomb.

Bomb specialists from the Austin Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety cleared the scene at a Marble Falls car wash on Mormon Mill Road just before 2:30 p.m. after their assessment.

The box was found leaning up against a wall near the vacuum cleaner area at a car wash in the 1600 block of Mormon Mill Road.

An adjacent podiatrist’s office was temporarily evacuated, and traffic was rerouted off Claremont Street and Marble Heights.

Investigators said they’re now trying to determine if someone placed the package there to test law enforcement, which is a potential terroristic threat charge.

Call the Marble Falls Police Department at (830) 693-3611 with tips. People can also call the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or go to hillcountryareacrimestoppers.com to leave tips.

PREVIOUS REPORTING

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MARBLE FALLS — Police shut down a three-block section of Mormon Mill Road on March 19 after a report of a “suspicious package” at a car wash, prompting first responders to reroute traffic and call for a bomb squad, officials said.

The incident was reported at 11:43 a.m. Monday at the business just off the intersection of Claremont Street in Marble Falls. The roadway is closed for at least three blocks north of the area.

“Due to recent events, we’re taking every precaution to make sure our citizens are safe and to check it out,” Marble Falls Police Lt. Steve Eckstein said.

Authorities have requested a bomb squad to examine the package

Explosives specialists are traveling from Austin, Eckstein said.

Within the past three weeks, four packages have exploded in Austin, claiming the lives of two Austin residents — a man in his 50s and a 17-year-old boy — and injuring at least four others.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes until the incident is resolved.

To the north, travelers can access Mormon Mill at Nature Heights.

For those traveling south of the affected area near U.S. 281, motorists should consider a RR 1431 access point.

