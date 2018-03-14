Former Marble Falls H-E-B store being demolished

Crews began tearing down the exterior of the old H-E-B building in the 1500 block of RR 1431 on March 14. Workers had previously stripped the exterior pieces such as A/C units from top of the building, as well as removed most of the interior items. The new H-E-B opened in February, clearing the way for crews to bring the old building down to make room for additional parking. H-E-B officials say they hope to have the additional parking area and new gas pumps completed by fall. For more photos and videos, go to the DailyTrib.com Facebook page. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton