PEC accepting director nomination applications for Districts 1, 6, 7

FROM STAFF REPORTS

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative is accepting board of director nominations for three positions, but interested individuals only have until 5 p.m. Friday, March 30, to submit applications.

Seats for Districts 1, 6, and 7 are up for election, the first time under PEC district voting. In the past, all PEC members could cast a ballot in all of the district elections, but since 2017, the voting has been conducted by district.

Those interested in serving on the PEC board in one of the three districts can find petitions and more information at pec.coop/nomination, by calling (888) 554-4732, or stopping by any PEC office.

The petition materials include qualifications, instructions, an application, and maps showing PEC districts as well as forms for submitting background information and collecting member signatures.

PEC’s District 1 mostly includes parts of Bell, Burnet, Lampasas, Travis, and Williamson counties. Cristi Clement of Marble Falls currently serves as District 1 director, a position she’s held since June 2009.

District 6 mostly encompasses parts of Blanco, Comal, Edwards, Hays, Kerr, Kinney, and Real counties. Paul Graf of the Spring Branch area has been the District 6 director since June 2015.

District 7 includes parts of Caldwell, Hays, and Travis counties and is represented by Amy Lea SJ Akers of Hays County. She was first elected to the seat in June 2015.

Candidates must maintain their primary residence and receive continuous electric service for at least one year in the board district in which they are seeking nomination and election.

A review committee composed of PEC members will verify nominee qualifications. After petition signatures and qualifications are verified, PEC plans to announce director candidates on April 16.

Members from Districts 1, 6, and 7 will be able to vote by mail or online between May 24 and June 15 or in person at the cooperative’s June 23 annual meeting in Spring Branch. Election results will be announced near the conclusion of the annual meeting.

editor@thepicayune.com