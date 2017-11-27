Phoenix Center of Marble Falls purchases 77 acres for state-of-the-art facility

SPECIAL TO DAILYTRIB.COM

MARBLE FALLS — Two years ago, the Phoenix Center launched a five-year capital campaign to create a new, state-of-the-art trauma facility. Officials recently took a big step in that direction with the acquisition of 77 acres for the project.

On Nov. 22, Phoenix Center officials announced they had acquired the property in the 3300 block of Texas 71, located about 2 miles west of the U.S. 281-Texas 71 intersection.

“This site is the ideal location for local children and families from multiple counties in the Hill Country,” said Phoenix Center founder and executive director Sarah Garrett. “Securing this beautiful acreage is the first major milestone in making the dream of constructing our future facilities a reality.”

The Phoenix Center, which was founded in 2007, is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health care to local children who have experienced trauma. Under the capital campaign, officials want to build a mental-health campus on the 77 acres as well as an equine therapy center, therapeutic camp facilities, and a ropes course plus set up an endowment fund.

The center currently operates out of the office in the 1200 block of U.S. 281 in Marble Falls. Though functional, the space is limiting as the demand for the Phoenix Center services has grown.

“Meeting the critical mental health care needs of our community at our current location is an ever-increasing challenge,” Garrett said. “Due to our current space limitations coupled with rapid growth in the number of local children and families in need of mental health care, we have been searching for the ideal site for our expanded future location. Our new campus will mean the ability to offer the highest-quality mental health care to more families, including those currently on waiting lists.”

The center also received a donation of two adjacent residential plots in Horseshoe Bay South, which will allow for a second entrance to the new site in the future. The current entrance is off Texas 71 near Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

The Phoenix Center relies on the kindness of individual donors, businesses, and foundations. Currently, financial pledges to its capital campaign total just over $3 million; however, significantly more funding is needed to construct all phases of the future facilities and reach the final capital campaign goal.

“We are incredibly grateful for each donation and pledge that has made our growth and future site possible,” Garrett added. “Our realized dream has only been possible because of the generosity of true heroes for children with critical needs in our community. This Thanksgiving, we are doubly grateful.”

To make a gift to the capital campaign and construction of the future Phoenix Center facilities, go to phoenixtx.org or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 732, Marble Falls, TX 78654.

editor@thepicayune.com