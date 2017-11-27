Man securing firearms in vehicle triggers Llano school lockdown

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

LLANO — A man securing firearms in a vehicle Nov. 27 launched temporary lockdown protocols at three Llano Independent School District campuses, officials said.

The so-called “soft lockdown” or “lockout” was implemented around 9:15 a.m. and lifted about 15 minutes later, according to LISD Superintendent Mac Edwards.

Llano High School, Llano Junior High School, and Llano Elementary enacted the lockdown protocol.

“The doors are locked or secured. Business (is) as usual inside the doors, but no one in or out,” Edwards said. “It was normal protocol.”

A LISD school resource officer, who is an employee of the Llano County Attorney’s Office, initially alerted the school district of a report of a possible “armed threat” in an unincorporated area of the county, the superintendent said.

Llano County Sheriff Bill Blackburn confirmed that a report of an “armed threat” approximately 12 miles from the city resulted in a Llano County Sheriff’s Office investigation. The person in question, however, was simply unloading a firearm before placing it in his vehicle.

“He was unloading a firearm, and there was no threat. Somebody else who was there misinterpreted what he was doing,” Blackburn said. “He was being safety conscience about putting his guns in a vehicle.”

Edwards said that, despite the false alarm, school officials will continue to take such precautions in the future.

“We were securing the buildings,” he said. “Our first priority is safety of our students and staff.”

connie@thepicayune.com