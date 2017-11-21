Burnet hurdler Ian Carter to run for Texas State University

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

BURNET — Burnet High School senior hurdler Ian Carter will run for Texas State University.

He made his commitment official Nov. 13 when he signed his National Letter of Intent.

Carter said his decision came down to the San Marcus school and Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

“I felt more at home (at Texas State), and it’s closer to my family,” he said. “The staff is great. They impressed me. They’ll make me a champion. I can’t wait to run for them.”

Carter earned the silver medal in the 110-meter high hurdles at the Class 4A state track meet in May with a time of 14.20 seconds, setting a new personal best in that event. It was his third time to compete at the state meet.

In 2015 and 2016, Carter was fifth in the 110-meter high hurdles. He finished in 14.55 seconds in 2015 and 14.87 seconds in 2016.

In the spring, Carter also ran the 300-meter hurdles and all three relays and competed in the long jump and triple jump. In addition to the 110-meter race, he advanced to the area meet in the jumping events as well as the 300-meter hurdles.

“It’s a hard race,” he said about the 300-meter hurdles. “You have to give it your all. You have to strategize. You have to keep your rhythm. It’s all about rhythm.”

During the outdoor season in college, he will run the 110-meter high hurdles and the 400-meter hurdles. During the indoor season, he’ll compete in the 60-meter high hurdles.

Carter plans to major in kinesiology to become a coach.

He said he’s learned plenty thanks to competing for Burnet in track-and-field and football.

“Keep fighting, never give up, do your best,” he said. “We have a great tradition. Being here has gotten me a great lead on life.”

He credits his family for helping him set and reach his goals, which drive him every day.

Now that football season has ended, he will turn his attention to getting in shape for the track season with the goal of finishing the 110-meter hurdles in 13 seconds.

Burnet athletics director Kurt Jones said the program is proud of Carter.

“We saw him take off and soar,” he said. “I’m excited to watch him in track. We’re so proud of him and what he’s accomplished.”

Track coach Jerod Rye said he has watched Carter transform himself the past four years.

“He’s a phenomenal hurdler and athlete,” Rye said. “To see Ian grow as a person has been amazing.”

