Marble Falls sets annexation hearings to combat rock crusher plans

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY
MARBLE FALLS — The city of Marble Falls will go head to head with a proposed rock crushing operation by taking steps to annex land south of the city limits.
City officials believe Asphalt Inc. operation plans near the southwest intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281 threatens the fledgling Gregg Ranch development of hundreds of homes.
The city scheduled two public hearings regarding annexing the land, which includes swaths of the property on which the proposed rock crusher would sit.
Both hearings are at noon — the first one on Oct. 24 and the second on Oct. 30 — in City Council chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.
“At said time and place, all such persons shall have the right to appear and be heard,” according to the city’s public notice of the hearings.
Typical of the city to do them at noon when most folks effected would be at work. Can’t have those opposed showing up voicing their opposition to what is nothing more then a desperate land grab and feeble attempt at keeping a large company from doing business. Oh and I am pretty sure they might be having them too close together.less than one week apart. What about the third meeting where final passage will happen or are they going to ramrod it through on the 2nd meeting?
I do not want marble falls annex out here. Not interested in money and land grab. Do not need new subdivision. If wanted to live in marble falls OR Austin would have moved there. Pay enough of their damned school tax now do not need more.
All Marble Falls cares about is shopping and minimum wage jobs coming in. Who do they think is going love into these homes? More out of towhees. Marble Falls needs to focus on repairing existing streets, making sure the people who already live in the city limits have affordable housing. Annex land to stop good paying jobs is just bad. I have first hand knowledge of rock crushing plants and Marble Falls is just clueless.
Sounds like rock crushing companies are posting the previous comments.
Not hardly corky. Try again.
Corky, i think your right.
To the rock crusher/noise polluter/aquifer drainer/traffic snarlier and just plain environmental hazard….go find another county to do your big money making business…
Everyone loves making money…i know i do….but don’t make the surrounding community angry. The community has expressed their Feelings and thoughts.
Do your part and respect the citizens of Burnet county.