Marble Falls sets annexation hearings to combat rock crusher plans

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

MARBLE FALLS — The city of Marble Falls will go head to head with a proposed rock crushing operation by taking steps to annex land south of the city limits.

City officials believe Asphalt Inc. operation plans near the southwest intersection of Texas 71 and U.S. 281 threatens the fledgling Gregg Ranch development of hundreds of homes.

The city scheduled two public hearings regarding annexing the land, which includes swaths of the property on which the proposed rock crusher would sit.

Both hearings are at noon — the first one on Oct. 24 and the second on Oct. 30 — in City Council chambers, 800 Third St. in Marble Falls.

“At said time and place, all such persons shall have the right to appear and be heard,” according to the city’s public notice of the hearings.

connie@thepicayune.com