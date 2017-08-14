Kingsland man dies after boat hits retaining wall on Lake LBJ

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

KINGSLAND — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department investigators are reconstructing a suspected accident scene on Lake LBJ where a Kingsland man died following a boat crash Aug. 13.

According to the report, the incident happened sometime around 11 p.m. in the Rock Bluff subdivision just off CR 127 in Burnet County.

Russell B. Bowman Jr., 68, of Kingsland was reported as both the driver of the 20-foot boat and the victim of the collision.

Investigators said the boat crashed into a concrete retaining wall.

“The victim sustained a severe head injury and apparent internal injuries,” a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department news release stated.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Burnet County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Roxanne Nelson.

A 66-year-old female passenger in the boat was treated and released at the scene, the report stated.

Crews were scheduled to take measurements Aug. 14 to recreate the incident.

“We’re investigating what took place,” Game Warden Cody Hatfield said.

