BIG 12 REPORT: Texas Tech’s Kliff Kingsbury remembers coach Spike Dykes

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

FRISCO — Long before he was the head coach of the Texas Tech University Red Raiders football team, Kliff Kingsbury was a New Braunfels High School quarterback looking for a chance to play college ball.

He said one coach gave him that opportunity: legendary Red Raiders head coach Spike Dykes, who died in April at his home in Horseshoe Bay.

Kingsbury was one of five head coaches who talked to reporters at Big 12 Media Days on July 17.

“He was phenomenal,” Kingsbury said to reporters after he finished his televised interview. “He gave me an opportunity, he was the only one in the country who gave me an opportunity to play.”

Kingsbury graduated from high school in 1998 and was in Lubbock for Dykes’ last two seasons.

When he was the quarterback for Tech from 1999-2002, Kingsbury set 39 school records, 16 conference records, and 17 NCAA records. He threw for more than 12,000 yards, completed more than 1,000 passes, and more than 12,000 yards of total offense to become the third player in NCAA history to accomplish all three feats.

Kingsbury couldn’t recall a favorite story off the top of his head about his former coach, but he said he and Dykes met for dinner a month before his death.

The current Red Raiders coach noted Dykes had a special way of carrying himself and didn’t offer Kingsbury any advice.

“He was always positive, and we had a great relationship,” the former quarterback said.

