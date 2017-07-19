BIG 12 REPORT: Burnet’s Sterling Galban fits Iowa State coach’s mold for great player

STAFF WRITER JENNIFER FIERRO

FRISCO — Not every recruit has what it takes to be an Iowa State Cyclone, according to head football coach Matt Campbell, who recruited Burnet High School senior receiver Sterling Galban. Galban committed to the Cyclones in April.

“We want student-athletes to get good grades, get their degrees while they’re not playing,” he said. “I’m in favor of wanting young men doing that. You want your coaches and athletes to better themselves.”

Campbell spoke to reporters during Big 12 Media Days on July 17.

NCAA rules prohibit Campbell from speaking specifically about a player who has not signed with his program, but he did offer insight on what he seeks in prospects.

Among those traits are strong work ethic, being a self-starter, and a willingness to do the right things all the time.

“We’re recruiting to a vision,” Campbell said. “We want them to bring a sense of consistency and keep it close.”

Galban will be a slot receiver and a returner on special teams.

Campbell said his slot receivers must be able to win in space, which means they have to be fast and able to make catches in traffic then have the speed to get away from tacklers. Slot receivers must be able to catch bubble screens and execute end-arounds, which are Galban specialties.

“We want to bring guys who can do multiple things,” the coach said.

Galban returns for his final year at Burnet in 2017 after a strong junior season during which he caught 59 passes for 724 yards and nine touchdowns, had eight carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and even completed both passes he attempted for 54 yards.

Campbell said it’s also important that players trust their coaches. He noted players want structure, and they want to understand why they must perform things a specific way.

“The big thing for us is we do have a plan in terms of position,” the coach said. “What kind of qualities and traits we want in every position and what fits. Some great players we haven’t recruited because they don’t fit.”

