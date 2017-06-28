Hill Country 100 Club offers fire truck ride in support of first responder families

STAFF WRITER CONNIE SWINNEY

HORSESHOE BAY — The Hill Country 100 Club will offer a celebratory fire truck ride to raise money to support the families of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

The nonprofit group is selling tickets for a chance to win the ride-along in a Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue engine at the community’s upcoming Fourth of July parade.

“Every membership and every donation including these raffle proceeds helps the 100 Club achieve the mission of supporting our first responders,” 100 Club spokeswoman Vicki Morris said. “The 100 Club also provides scholarships to those pursuing and qualifying for first responder (continuing education).”

The cornerstone of Hill Country 100 Club’s mission is to provide a $20,000 check to families for immediate financial support in the event their loved one is killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five.

The local club serves Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, and Llano counties.

Ride-along winners can be two adults or an adult and a child 4 years or older.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is 11 a.m. June 29.

Tickets may be purchased at the Horseshoe Bay Fire Station, 1 Community Drive, or online at hc100club.com.

Contact Horseshoe Bay Fire Rescue at (830) 598-6953.

connie@thepicayune.com