Jacey Leigh Smathers, 22, died Jan. 31, 2017

Jacey Leigh Smathers was born in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 12, 1995, and passed away Jan. 31, 2017, at the age of 22. She lived in Stephenville, Texas, while attending Tarleton State University, where she was pursuing a degree in nursing.

While attending Tarleton State University, she always found time to ride her horses, do a little barrel racing, rope calves, and, of course, hang with the love of her life, Cody. She recently picked up a love of team roping that she and Cody enjoyed together.

No matter how busy she was, she didn’t neglect her family and friends. Jacey touched so many lives, and anyone who met her fell in love with her. The friends she made from preschool to college all remain close today. Jacey always had a smile and usually a laugh to follow.

Jacey grew up very active in 4-H and participating in livestock shows. She was so excited about nursing school and her clinicals. Jacey was also a very talented writer and loved getting handwritten letters. She loved her animals. Oh, how she loved them — horses, calves, pigs, deer, dogs, and cats, especially Riggin, Cinch, and Dixie. She loved to sing, jewelry (especially turquoise), shopping, riding horses, and finding bargain clothes at the thrift store.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Clinton Frasier and uncle Glenn Savage.

Jacey is survived by her parents, Rick and Jodye Smathers and Cheryl and Lucian Baca; brothers, Slade Smathers and Bryce Baca; the love of her life, Cody Atherton; grandparents PeeWee and Mary Lou Smathers, Patsy Frasier, Joe and Debra Brown, and Paul and Linda Baca; aunt Renee Smathers; uncle Lance and Melinda Frasier Gray (Aunt Lindy); uncle Paul Baca Jr.; and uncle Lawrence and Rebecca Baca; cousins Kyle Savage and wife Kayla, Keli Savage, Amanda Gray, an dChase and Katie Gray; and her animals, Cinch, Riggin, and Dixie.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Feb. 4 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone in Llano, (325) 247-4300. A funeral service is 2 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Llano High School auditorium with Bro. Werth Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Valley Spring Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Lance Gray, Kyle Savage, Lawrence Baca, Ken Bray, Hank York, and Cole Barber. Honorary pallbearers include Paul Baca Jr., Joe Behrens, and Chase Gray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jacey Smathers Memorial Scholarship Fund-Tarleton State University, Box T-0260, Stephenville, TX 76402.

Email whhfuneral1@verizon.net with condolences.