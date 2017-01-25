Burnet proposes deal with developer for affordable homes on 13 acres

Posted on 25 January 2017.

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

Burnet’s My Town project, a cooperative effort between the city, builders, and real estate agents, offers low-cost and discounted homes to families. The program has entered a new phase with talk of developing a 13-acre tract with more housing on city-owned land. Courtesy image

BURNET — City and economic development officials have struck a deal with a private developer to potentially build about 35 homes on 13 acres as part of a community-wide housing program.

On Jan. 24, Burnet City Council members approved a 120-day feasibility period with Langley Homes toward development of low-cost or discounted single and/or multifamily homes at the intersection of Westfall and Cemetery streets in the city.

“It’s a piece of property the city bought about 12 to 13 years ago for an affordable program, which fell through due to the cost overruns,” Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said. “This really allows us to use that property for what it was originally intended to do as an extension of the My Town program.”

The My Town program — launched in 2014 — has resulted in more than two dozen home projects across the community in private-public partnerships among the city, the economic development corporation, builders, and real estate businesses.

One of the homes being built for the city of Burnet's My Town project. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

A home that was built in early 2016 for Burnet’s My Town housing program. File photo

“It’s done so well, we’re running out of opportunities and lots to be able to continue,” Vaughn said. “This will give us a couple of years of inventory to fill that gap.”

After the 120-day feasibility period, city officials are expected to enter into an economic development agreement with Langley Homes that could result in the transfer of ownership of land and development of the property.

“That gives them (a time period) to determine if this is a viable project,” Vaughn said. “That comes along with it certain performance guarantees and requirements that have to be met along the way.”

Burnet city officials said they approached several other private entities with the project through the Hill Country Builders Association and by other means. Langley Homes was the only business that submitted a proposal.

