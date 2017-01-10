Out with the old, in with the new playscape at Johnson Park

JENNIFER FIERRO • STAFF WRITER

MARBLE FALLS — A new playscape at Johnson Park will be unique to the city of Marble Falls.

That’s the word from Parks and Recreation Department Director Robert Moss.

The one-of-a-kind Burke-brand playscape from Fun Abounds Inc. is scheduled to be installed Jan. 30-Feb. 3 at the park, 230 Ave. J South. The total cost of the project, including use of the company’s personnel to build the playscape to federal government standards, is $79,000.

“It’s a fairly extensive set for (ages) 5 through 12-year-olds,” Moss told the Parks and Recreation Commission during its regular meeting Jan. 9. “One of the goals is to give as many activities as possible. This one will have more handlebars, slides, and climbing areas.”

The playscape will be located on the same side of Johnson Park as the restrooms. Fun Abounds sent staff to look at the spot to determine the best way to construct the playscape based on the space and what the city wanted included.

“We felt like they captured what we were looking for,” Moss said regarding the company’s design. “We had nine different versions of it before we got what we wanted.”

The old playscape near the boat ramp at Backbone Creek will go to Faith Academy of Marble Falls. School personnel will be responsible for deconstructing it, and academy officials have agreed to relieve the city of any liability, Moss said. The city aims to have the old playscape dismantled at the same time the new one is being installed.

The park is keeping the slides and swings, also purchased from Fun Abounds, that are located on the side of the park on which the new playscape will be built. A third playscape purchased from the company sits at Westside Park, located at Second Street and Avenue Q.

With the old playscape at Johnson Park dismantled, all play areas will be located on one side of the park, reducing the frequency of children crossing the road and making the park safer, Moss said.

The new playscape will not include swings at this time, but Moss said that feature will be added at a later date.

“When this (playscape) goes in, it will have a space for swings,” he said.

Moss said he doesn’t think children will miss the old playscape once they see the new one.

“It’s going to be neat,” he said. “I think the kids will really enjoy it.”

Moss also announced that the department received a $33,000 grant check from the Lower Colorado River Authority for the purpose of installing pipes that will provide recycled water for irrigation from the city’s wastewater plant near Johnson Park to The Greens Soccer Complex on Sixth Street. The recycled water is treated wastewater that can be used for irrigation purposes but is not for human consumption.

“The majority of the work will be done in-house,” Moss said.

Public works staff will use the city’s own equipment to lay down the pipes from the plant to the soccer fields except for near the railroad tracks and Fourth Street. A yet-to-be-named contractor will be responsible for that, Moss said.

Parks and recreation crews will install the new irrigation system.

Though the water project doesn’t have a start date yet, Moss said he’d like to have it completed by June.

For more about the city’s parks and recreational opportunities, go to ci.marble-falls.tx.us.

