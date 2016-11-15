Authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ RV fire in Granite Shoals

CONNIE SWINNEY • STAFF WRITER

GRANITE SHOALS — Authorities are investigating the “suspicious” circumstances surrounding a fire that destroyed an unoccupied recreational vehicle Nov. 14.

Granite Shoals Fire Department crews responded to the blaze, which had engulfed the 300-square-foot RV at about 2:30 a.m. that day in the 1200 block of Kingswood Street.

“Upon Granite Shoals’ initial arrival, heavy flames were seen coming from multiple sides of the building,” said Lt. Brian Walker of the department. “Due to the small size of the structure and the unknown time of the fire beginning and the unknown cause, extensive fire damage was unable to be prevented.

“The property was deemed a total loss,” he added.

A nearby resident at the scene said no one was at the property at the time of the incident and no one had occupied the structure for months.

“There was some suspicious circumstances with the fire,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief Gary Boshears. “I wouldn’t say it’s being investigated as an arson, but at this time, we’re looking into the circumstances surrounding it.”

Authorities say they have focused their investigation into “what was going on with this residence” before the blaze.

connie@thepicayune.com