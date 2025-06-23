Road work will hamper HEB traffic

This stretch of Bluebonnet Drive outside of the H-E-B parking lot in Marble Falls is due for serious road work starting June 23 and will likely be closed for about 48 hours at the start of the project. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

A busy Marble Falls side street undergoing repairs and upgrades could cause some headaches for H-E-B shoppers for about 30 days.

Around 550 feet of Bluebonnet Drive extending north from RR 1431 to the intersection of Pony Drive will be repaved and reinforced beginning June 24. A portion of 1431 and Bluebonnet will be under varying degrees of closures to traffic starting around 7 p.m. Tuesday through July 1. The Bluebonnet Drive entrance to the H-E-B parking lot and fuel station may not be accessible at intervals throughout the project.

Work is expected to take place night and day on the $246,000 project so closures can be as limited as possible. While the main body of work should be completed by July 1, peripheral projects like crosswalk restriping and recurbing will continue for a 30-day construction window.

Bluebonnet Drive is a regular thoroughfare between the H-E-B parking lot at 1503 RR 1431, Marble Falls Middle School at 1511 Pony Drive, and First Methodist Church at 1101 Bluebonnet Drive. The general layout of Bluebonnet Drive road work in Marble Falls. The project will result in some closures and should be completed in about 30 days starting from June 23. Google Maps image

According to Marble Falls City Engineer Jeff Prato, Bluebonnet has seriously deteriorated due to heavy traffic, heavy trucks, and heavy buses that use it to reach RR 1431 and U.S. 281.

“You can see the rutting and divots in the asphalt,” he told DailyTrib.com.

The new concrete near the RR 1431 intersection should prevent future warping and last 20-40 years as opposed to 10-15 years for pure asphalt, according to city assessments.

