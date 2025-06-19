SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wanna buy a castle? 

06/19/25 | DailyTrib.com
Falkenstein Castle in Burnet County Texas


Falkenstein Castle at 7400 Park Road 4 South in Burnet County is for sale. Kale Stephens of Horseshoe Bay Living 2 recently listed the property for $15 million. At 14,000 square-feet, the castle has seven bedrooms, four full and four half-baths, six tiny homes, and an apartment above a maintenance garage. It sits atop a hill overlooking its 110-acre estate and an enormous expanse of the Texas Hill Country in Burnet and Llano counties. Falkenstein Castle was listed as an Airbnb rental for $1,500 a night. It can also be rented as a wedding venue. Kim and Terry Young built the castle based on designs by King Ludwig II of Bavaria. He became king at the age of 18 but was never able to build the castle of his dreams. After Terry Young died, the couple’s son took over, renting out the extravagent property. Staff photo by David Bean 

