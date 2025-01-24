GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 27, 2025

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.

Monday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the county’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda:

ordinance authoring the use of public funds for electric infrastructure for the Creekfall subdivision

resolution denying Atmos energy increase rates

Tuesday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

discussions setting standards for the Burnet County Judge applicant forums

appointment of Commissioner Joe Don Dockery to the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.

approval of a commissioner to act on behalf of the Wirtz Dam Bridge project

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

