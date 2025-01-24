SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 6¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 27, 2025

01/24/25 | DailyTrib.com

Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information. 

Monday, Jan. 27

Llano County Commissioner Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the county’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • ordinance authoring the use of public funds for electric infrastructure for the Creekfall subdivision
  • resolution denying Atmos energy increase rates

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Burnet County Commissioners Court 

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussions setting standards for the Burnet County Judge applicant forums
  • appointment of Commissioner Joe Don Dockery to the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.
  • approval of a commissioner to act on behalf of the Wirtz Dam Bridge project

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags:

You Might Like

Midnight deadline to comment on TCEQ standards for aggregate mining

01/24/25 | Dakota Morrissiey

Burnet County’s PEC board seat up for election

01/24/25 | Elizabeth De Los Santos

Burnet County Jail bookings for Jan. 17-23, 2025

01/24/25 | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *