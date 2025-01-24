GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Jan. 27, 2025
Agendas for Highland Lakes governments are posted 72 hours before a meeting so they are not always ready by the time this story is published. Check the links for more information.
Monday, Jan. 27
Llano County Commissioner Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North in Llano
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the county’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 U.S. 281 South in Burnet
- ordinance authoring the use of public funds for electric infrastructure for the Creekfall subdivision
- resolution denying Atmos energy increase rates
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St. in Burnet
- discussions setting standards for the Burnet County Judge applicant forums
- appointment of Commissioner Joe Don Dockery to the Capital Area Housing Finance Corp.
- approval of a commissioner to act on behalf of the Wirtz Dam Bridge project
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of this story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.